Amy Schumer Says She'll 'Revisit' Having Baby No. 2 After Coronavirus Pandemic

Amy Schumer wants to have another baby but not during a pandemic.

The I Feel Pretty star shared her feelings about expanding her family while talking with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday. Schumer, who shares an almost-1-year-old son with husband Chris Fischer, admitted that the coronavirus outbreak has made her reconsider having a second child.

"I hope so," Schumer replied when asked if she wants to have more children. "You know, we got these embryos, so I don't know. But right now, we were gonna try to make a move, but then COVID happened and I'm just kinda, like, walking back like, 'OK, maybe we'll revisit that in a minute.'"

Schumer revealed in January that she was undergoing in vitro fertilization in an effort to give her son, Gene, a sibling. In February, she shared that she successfully got one embryo from their round of IVF.

While talking to Stern, Schumer also recalled her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe pregnancy side effect, and how she felt like she had food poisoning for nine months.

"One in three babies die when the mother has [hyperemesis gravidarum], because you can't keep any food down," she said. "I was hospitalized, like, 10 times and it's scary because you can't nourish the baby and yourself. It's also like if you've ever had food poisoning, it's truly that for nine-and-a-half months."

"But seriously, once you meet your baby, you're like, 'Oh my god, I would've been sick like that for 10 years just to meet you for an hour,'" Schumer added. "It was hard, it was really hard for us. But we got through it."

Meanwhile, ET spoke with Schumer back in November, where she shared how motherhood had changed her.

"I didn't know I could love someone that much, no offense to my husband, who's here," she said. "But yeah, I think we're both shocked by the level of love that's possible."

