Amy Schumer's Husband Chris Fischer Jokes He's Leaving Her on 40th Birthday Cake

Amy Schumer got a not-so-sweet surprise from husband Chris Fischer on her 40th birthday -- but it was all in good fun!

The actress and comedian shared a clip from her big day to Instagram on Monday, which shows Schumer's family singing "Happy Birthday" to her as Fischer presents her with a chocolate cake with a single candle. As he sets the cake in front of her, Schumer reads the message in frosting, which says, "I'm leaving you. This is the only way I could think to do it."

Holding her 2-year-old son, Gene, Schumer deadpans as she reads the note, as someone in the background asks, "What?"

Many of the Trainwreck star's famous friends shared their birthday wishes in the comments section of the post, but singer Brandi Carlile added her own comical jab with her comment, writing, "Happy same birthday 40th birthday twin! You're surrounded by love and horrific singers."

In January, Schumer spoke to ET about turning 40.

"I feel really good. I'm excited to turn 40," she said. "I'm not worried about aging. I've never really been celebrated for being, like, young and hot, so I"m not worried about anything."

"I'm excited," she added. "I think I'm just getting started, and life's getting better."

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in February 2018 and welcomed their son in May 2019, which was chronicled in their HBO Max docuseries, Expecting Amy.

Last month, as the pair celebrated Gene's second birthday, Schumer took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to Fischer's support throughout their relationship.

"Today is our son’s birthday and I woke up emotional as hell thinking about my husband, Chris," she captioned a photo of the couple during Gene's birth. "In this first photo while I was having a three hour C-section he held my hand and stared in my eyes so I never felt alone. I feel loved and supported always. He takes care of our family and is a husband and father beyond my wildest dreams."

Schumer has previously opened up about Fischer being diagnosed with autism later in life, some of which played out in Expecting Amy.

"Also he has autism spectrum disorder. Being tested and diagnosed has helped us communicate and support each other better," she shared. "We want to encourage parents and people to give themselves the gift of information so people can function to the best of their abilities and remove any stigma that comes with autism."

