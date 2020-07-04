An HBO Documentary Wants to Shed New Light on the Natalie Wood Story: Watch the Trailer

Natalie Wood's life is more than just the mystery surrounding her death.

Such is the focus of the upcoming HBO documentary, Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, an "intimate portrait" about the late star's life told by her daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, with interviews featuring Mia Farrow, Robert Redford and more. Watch the first trailer below.

"The day my mom died, my entire world was shattered," Gregson Wagner says in the trailer. "Since then, there's been so much focus on how she died that it's overshadowed who she was as a person."

Ahead of the release of the West Side Story remake, there's no better time to reflect on Wood's lauded career -- she played Maria in the 1961 version -- though the doc appears to touch on her tragic death, too, including a sit-down with Wood's widower, Robert Wagner.

On Nov. 29 1981, Wood drowned during a boating trip with Wagner. She was 43. "That night, I went below and she wasn't there," he recalls during an interview. As recently as 2018, Wagner had been named a person of interest in her disappearance. Later in the trailer, his daughter asks him: "What do we think about reopening this case?"

HBO Documentary Films

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind airs on HBO on May 5 at 9 p.m.