Ana de Armas' Cardboard Cutout Spotted in the Trash After Ben Affleck Split

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have called it quits. And now it seems things are also over between Affleck and de Armas' cardboard cutout.

ET learned on Monday that Affleck, 48, and de Armas, 32, had ended their relationship after a just over year of dating. Hours later, photographers outside of Affleck's Los Angeles home spotted the life-sized cardboard cutout of the actress being thrown in the trash.

The photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, show it's the same cutout Affleck's three children -- Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8 -- whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were seen playing around with over the summer. In June, the kids placed the cutout in front of Affleck's house.

Affleck and de Armas appear to be moving on in different ways. She debuted a sleek new haircut on Monday.

As for what led the pair to split, a source told ET they "had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore. This was a mutual decision."

"They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on," the source added. "At the end of the day he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately they are in different places in their lives."

