'Andor' Creator and Cast Tease Time Jumps and Big Transformations in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Currently in production, Andor is slated to return to Disney+ with the second and final season as it finishes out the prequel story involving rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the events leading up to the Star Wars film, Rogue One.

Although the gripping series doesn't have an official release date, creator Tony Gilroy as well as members of the ensemble cast, including Luna, Adria Arjona, Andy Serkis and Genevieve O’Reilly reflected on the success of season 1 while also teasing what's in store for the upcoming episodes.

Taking place five years before the events of 2016's Rogue One, which connects directly to the Battle of Yavin and sets up 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Andor follows Cassian as audiences learn how "the character goes from A to B," Luna previously told ET, explaining that the series is ultimately about “the layers that normally you don’t think about; it’s about what’s in between the lines.”

During season 1, fans watched as Cassian escaped Ferrix, the rebels trained for and executed a series of heists on Aldhani before Cassian was eventually sent to prison. There, he teamed up with Kino Loy (Serkis) to lead a rebellion from behind bars before eventually escaping with Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow). Cassian then returned to Ferrix, where he had to rescue Bix Caleen (Arjona).

Mon Mothma (O’Reilly), meanwhile, navigated politics in the Senate while trying to secretly gather funds for rebel activities.

Lucasfilm

When it comes to finally seeing Mon Mothma finally get her due, O'Reilly is very grateful. "I mean, she's a woman with a voice and with a brain and the will to be important across the world," she tells ET's Ash Crossan, acknowledging the fact that her character is also connected to Ahsoka. "Also to be able to step into Dave Filoni's world for a moment just to go and play for a bit and have a voice there… That's nice."

Meanwhile, one of the many cliffhangers in season 1 revolved around Kino's fate. While it was believed by many that Kino died during the prison escape in episode 10, Gilroy confirms that he is actually still alive. "Well, he didn't die. I don't know what happened, but he didn't die. We never see him die," the director clarifies, with Serkis joking that Kino didn't leap to his death.

"If he jumped, that would be the end of him and he would be out of the picture," the actor says. "But no, he's alive and [Kino's] working out his next move."

While reflecting on the success of season 1, Serkis says, "It's incredibly gratifying to know that the writing [resonated]. But the fact that people are responding [and are] emotionally engaged in these characters and every single one is so well written and complex… It means something."

Lucasfilm

"The excitement around our project is very unique, you know? It can't be compared to anything else I've done before," Luna says, adding that he "hopes [the fans] love the next season as much as they love the first one."

"The fans, they're so generous," O'Reilly says, while Arjona adds that all the excitement "is inspiring and motivating… I can't wait to get back to work."

When it comes to season 2, Gilroy is mostly "looking forward to nailing it," especially after season 1 was met with such a positive reception. "We don't want to let off. We know we have this really big opportunity to deliver a really enormous, unusual piece of material and everybody really wants to go for it," he says.

"We're trying not to get confident," Gilroy clarifies. But that said, "we're trying to really stick [the landing] and emotionally, we want to pay it off," he adds. "It's a very emotional show [with] big events, lots of stuff, and a lot of character."

Lucasfilm

"I think the journey of all the characters only intensifies," Serkis adds of the upcoming episodes, with Arjona revealing that Gilroy "has put every character in these really wild scenarios."

She adds, "It's so deeply complex."

Echoing that sentiment, Luna teases that "there's a lot" going on in season 2. "There's a lot happening and we're taking risks and the structure is very different. It's going to be more intense," the actor says.

Speaking of that change in format, Arjona says there will be "time jumps in order for us to get to Rogue One." She adds that the "audience can expect transformations from every character within the show itself."

Lucasfilm

When it specifically comes to Cassian, Luna reflects on his change by the end of season 1 and how he will continue to evolve in season 2. "He finishes by saying, 'Kill me. Or take me in,'" the actor recalls, explaining that Cassian "doesn't know what he's talking about. Now, he has to learn the language. Now, he has to become a spy and we're going to see that transformation."

Luna concludes, "It's going to be an exciting season. And again, it's about many characters. Andor is just an excuse to meet all these amazing people and understand what's behind the revolution."