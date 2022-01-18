André Leon Talley Dead at 73: Tyra Banks, Billy Porter, Diane von Furstenberg and More Celebs Pay Tribute

The fashion world lost a major player. ET confirmed, André Leon Talleydied Tuesday at the age of 73.

The style icon and former Vogue editor was beloved by many in the entertainment and fashion industry. From humble beginnings to becoming one of the biggest trailblazers, Talley was a force to be reckoned with, and an instrumental part in Vogue's growth in the '80s and '90s. He worked his way up at the magazine to eventually become news director, a position he held from 1983 until 1987, before taking on the role of Vogue's creative director in 1988.

Upon hearing news of his death, many friends, admirers and former colleagues took to social media to express their condolences.

In a statement to ET, Tyra Banks expressed how much she "adored" Talley and how he was "such a prolific person."

"I adored Andre. Before meeting him, I had never experienced such a prolific person serving up a rare mix of fashion ‘fabulousness’ and real down-home southern comfort love. Being in his presence was so magical. He made me smile, laugh and was a masterful teacher - a genius historian," Banks wrote. "Scholar, colleague, effervescent spirit, legend…you are resting now, Dearest Andre. But your spirit, your je ne sais quoi, your iconic voice…I hear it now. And will forever. We all will."

Diane von Furstenberg also shared a photo of Talley, writing, "Good bye darling André ❤️🙏… no one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did ❤️🙏… no one was grander and more soulful than you were ❤️🙏…the world will be less joyfulI ❤️🙏 I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years…. I miss your loud screams …I love you soooo much ❤️🙏."

"RIP Andre Leon Talley. Rest well King ❤️," Viola Davis wrote alongside a photo of the two.

Billy Porter also shared a video of Talley talking about rocking a custom dressing gown by Karl Lagerfeld.

"#Legendary. RIP @andreltalley 🙏🏾🕯," he captioned the clip.

See more tributes below:

Andre Leon Tally has passed. I am heartbroken. He was someone whose heart was as big as his personality. What an icon, what a trailblazer, what a legend, what patriot, what a teddy bear. Rest In Power sir. You will be missed. #andreleontalley pic.twitter.com/i72Cp7EJRf — Lizz "Watch Feminist Buzzkills Live!" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) January 19, 2022

RIP Andre Leon Talley. He was a beacon of style for so many. Just fucking terrible. — roxane gay (@rgay) January 19, 2022

Too many greats entering the ancestral realm.



But their impact will always be felt and spoken about.



Rest well, André Leon Talley. pic.twitter.com/U0JlcLa5a1 — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) January 19, 2022

Farewell Andre Leon Talley. A towering figure, in every sense. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 19, 2022