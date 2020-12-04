Andrea Bocelli Sings From Empty Duomo Cathedral in Italy for Special Live Easter Concert

Andrea Bocelli gave a special performance this Easter.

The Italian opera star performed a solo concert, Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, from the Duomo cathedral in Milan, Italy, on Sunday. The event was live-streamed on his YouTube channel as the Duomo and many other venues have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bocelli was joined only by cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli as he sang songs like "Ave Maria" and "Sancta Maria" to an empty venue.

"On the day in which we celebrate the trust in a life that triumphs, I'm honored and happy to answer 'Sì' to the invitation of the City and the Duomo of Milan," Bocelli previously said in a statement. "I believe in the strength of praying together; I believe in the Christian Easter, a universal symbol of rebirth that everyone -- whether they are believers or not -- truly needs right now."

"Thanks to music, streamed live, bringing together millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world, we will hug this wounded Earth’s pulsing heart, this wonderful international forge that is reason for Italian pride," he added. "It will be a joy to witness it, in the Duomo, during the Easter celebration which evokes the mystery of birth and rebirth."

Bocelli offered fans just what they needed, with many praising the singer on social media.

"Holy cow. Andrea Bocelli’s 'Amazing Grace' just now was one of the most remarkable things I’ve ever seen. Incredibly moving," one user wrote.

"Watching Andrea Bocelli sing live from Milan, Italy, this Easter Sunday in my living room. So beautiful and powerful," another said.

See more reactions -- including from Hugh Jackman -- below.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States recently surpassed Italy's, putting America at No. 1 worldwide for the number of people killed by the virus, according to multiple reports. As of early Sunday morning, over 20,000 people have died of coronavirus in the U.S., while Italy has nearly 19,500 deaths.

