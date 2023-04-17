Andrew Lloyd Webber Honors Late Son at Final 'Phantom of the Opera' Broadway Performance

It was an emotional night for composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on Sunday, as the curtain came down one final time for Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera.

After a 35-year run and almost 14,000 shows, Broadway's longest-running show had its final performance at the Majestic Theatre. The show also marked Webber's first appearance since the death of his 43-year-old son, Nicholas, who died in March following a battle with cancer.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicates the final "Phantom of the Opera" Broadway performance to his son, Nick, who passed away last month. https://t.co/XwvrJ49y7Y pic.twitter.com/ZrLWLGk5HY — The Associated Press (@AP) April 17, 2023

During the curtain call, Webber was joined onstage by his ex-wife, Sarah Brightman, who played the musical's original Christine. In one of the most emotional moments, Webber took the time to dedicate the show to his son, whom he said loved the music.

"I hope you won't mind if I dedicate this performance to my son," Webber said onstage in a video shared by the Associated Press. "When he was a little boy, he heard some of this music and he loved it."

Brightman added, "Yes, he did. When Andrew was writing it, he was right there, so his soul is with us. Nick, we love you very much."

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images

In March, Webber shared the news that his son was hospitalized, and that he would miss the opening night of his latest Broadway play, Bad Cinderella, to be by his side.

A little less than a week later, the composer confirmed in a statement to People that his family was "shattered" after "my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital." He added, "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft."

Webber told the outlet he's thankful "for all your thoughts during this difficult time."