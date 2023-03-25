Andrew Lloyd Webber's Son, Nicholas, Dead at 43 From Stomach Cancer

Less than a week after disclosing his son was "critically ill" with stomach cancer, Andrew Lloyd Webber is grieving after sharing that his son, Nicholas "Nick" Lloyd Webber, has died. He was 43.

In a statement shared Saturday with People, Webber said he's "shattered" after "my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital." He added, "His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft."

Webber told the outlet he's thankful "for all your thoughts during this difficult time."

It was only on Sunday when Webber shared with People that Nicholas was "critically ill" and battling gastric cancer.

The composer shared being "absolutely devastated" and that he would have to miss Thursday's opening night of his Broadway show Bad Cinderella -- which made its debut at New York City's Imperial Theatre.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalized," Webber wrote via People. "I, therefore, have not been able to attend the recent previews of Bad Cinderella and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on opening night this Thursday."

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber added. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humor, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Nicolas had followed in his father's footsteps as a composer and worked on the BBC One series, Love, Lies and Records and the movie The Last Bus. In 2022, Nicolas was nominated for a GRAMMY alongside his father for their work in Cinderella.