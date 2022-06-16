Andy Cohen Accidentally Exposes Kyle Richards' Secret Breast Reduction Surgery

"How’s the breast reduction working out?" Cohen asked his 53-year-old guest.

"Oh, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy," Richards replied. "Thank you."

Cohen appeared shocked by his error, covering his face with his hands as he exclaimed, "Oh! Oh my god! I thought you’ve talked about it?!"

When Richards said she'd "never talked" about the procedure, Cohen apologized. "Oh my god! But you’ve told me about it so many times! I’m so sorry."

"I text Andy all the time. I’m just gonna say this: I never told anybody," Richards said. "Here’s the thing about me: You could tell me you murdered somebody and I swear to you, I would take it to my grave. But I can’t keep a secret about myself."

Richards went on to explain the reason she got the surgery, stating, "I had a breast reduction surgery. I never had implants. I had double Ds, no implants. I still don’t have an implant. But I went in and I said, 'I want smaller boobs and I don’t ever want to wear a bra ever again in my life,' and here I am."

While Cohen told her that she looks "great" now, Richards said that the results aren't totally visible yet, since she's still "swollen" from the procedure, which she underwent three weeks ago.

"I have smaller boobs, even though you can’t really tell because I’m still swollen," she said. "... I won’t ever wear a bra ever again. Ever. Ever."

Cohen once again expressed his regret at the mistake, telling Richards, "I apologize. I am so sorry."

"I can’t wait to share more things with you tomorrow," Richards quipped in response, leading Cohen to assure her that there's "nothing embarrassing about" the surgery she underwent.

"I have never lied about anything I’ve done and I never, ever will," Richards replied, "just so you guys know."