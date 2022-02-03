Andy Cohen Says He 'Did Not Recall' Saying 'Sayonara, Sucka' to Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio on NYE Special

Andy Cohen remembers "getting smashed on CNN" when he co-hosted a New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper, but the Bravo star admits having zero recollection about giving then-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio a sarcastic sendoff.

The 53-year-old Watch What Happens Live host made the revelation Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after Jimmy Kimmel suggested he'd love to see Cohen and Cooper host next month's Oscars. Why? Kimmel got a kick out of watching Cohen's booze-fueled rant on CNN that instantly went viral.

"I was laughing my a** off," quipped Kimmel, to which Cohen replied, "We had so much fun. I told our friend, Howard Stern, I was like, 'You know what? We had a blast on New Year's Eve. I hope everyone did watching.'"

Kimmel then made another suggestion, "I wish everyone on CNN was drunk all the time!" Cohen agreed, adding he had a blast.

"I gotta tell you something. It is super fun getting smashed on CNN and just raging on a soap box," Cohen said. "There were endorphins I was releasing. I was like, this is good.”

But that recollection prompted Cohen to admit that he didn't recall making the de Blasio remark less than an hour after saying it in front of a national audience.

“We got in the car after [the special ended] and I saw on Twitter the rant I did about de Blasio," Cohen explained. "And I did not recall, though it was about 40 minutes earlier, saying 'Sayonara, sucka' to the outgoing mayor of New York. And I go, 'Oh my god' and Anderson said, 'What?' I said, 'Sayonara, sucka.' And he said, 'Yes you did!'"

Kimmel reveled in the story, so much so he told Cohen he had to rewind the program and show his gathered friends and family what had just occurred.

Andy goes off on de Blasio pic.twitter.com/IornnsuG36 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2022

The following morning after the rant, Cohen, who on Friday is being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, took to Twitter and explained that he had been "a bit overserved." Cohen and Cooper had taken plenty of tequila shots throughout the broadcast, which Cohen said is what ultimately led to the rant.

"Let me tell you something. Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York," said Cohen as Cooper interjected, "Oh, don't go on a rant. Don't go on a rant!" Cohen carried on.

"The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," Cohen continued. "So, sayonara, sucka!"

It's unclear if the tequila shot-taking tradition will continue, but one thing's for sure -- Cohen will be back to co-host CNN's New Year's Eve special.

Sayonara until then.