Andy Cohen Shares Adorable New Pic of His Daughter Lucy

Andy Cohen is a doting girl dad! The 53-year-old TV personality shared an adorable new photo of his 1-month-old daughter, Lucy, on Monday and his famous friends couldn't help but gush over the newborn baby.

"Good morning from Little Lucy! ♥️" Cohen captioned the pic, which shows his daughter looking off to the side with her eyes wide open while lounging in a Dock-a-Tot. The snap quickly garnered attention from his fans and friends alike.

"What a beauty!!!!" Ali Wentworth commented. Jerry O'Connell shared a similar message, writing, "GGGGGGGGGGGORGEOUS!"

Debi Mazar chimed in, adding, "She’s so pretty." Chrissy Teigen commented "HELLO LUCY!"

Cohen announced the arrival of Lucy via surrogate on April 29.

"HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" he captioned a photo of himself holding the newborn. "She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!"

"Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!" Cohen added of his 3-year-old son, Ben. "Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy."

ET caught up with the dad-of-two earlier this month, where he dished on becoming a girl dad, and how it differed from having a boy. "It's exciting!" he gushed. "I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair. I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping."

Cohen also shared an update on how Ben was handling becoming a big brother, saying the toddler loves his little sister. "But maybe he loves her so much he wants to hit her?" he quipped. "I'm monitoring the situation closely."