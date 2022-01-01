Andy Cohen Tweets He Was a ‘Bit Overserved’ as His New Year's Eve Comments on Bill de Blasio Go Viral

Andy Cohen's offering an explanation as to what may have led him to go on a scathing rant directed at outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Borrowing a line from Jamie Foxx's 2008 banger, Cohen blamed it on the alcohol.

The 53-year-old Bravo star tweeted Saturday that he "was a bit overserved" during CNN's New Year's Eve Live special. Cohen and his co-host, Anderson Cooper, downed tequila shots -- the first of which was to honor Betty White following her sudden passing -- and also sipped on boozy drinks throughout the festive broadcast.

🌧 good morning! 🌧. Um, I was a bit overserved last night…. 🥴 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 1, 2022

But just minutes after the clock struck midnight on the east coast -- and after taking yet another tequila shot -- Cohen took shots at de Blasio.

"Let me tell you something. Watching Mayor de Blasio do his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest term as the mayor of New York," said Cohen as Cooper interjected, "Oh, don't go on a rant. Don't go on a rant!" But Cohen wouldn't be stopped.

"The only thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been," Cohen continued. "So, sayonara, sucka!"

Andy goes off on de Blasio pic.twitter.com/IornnsuG36 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 1, 2022

A stunned Cooper tried, to no avail, to keep Cohen from going off the rails. He interrupted Cohen several times, even asking "This is how you want to start the New Year?" Again, Cohen wouldn't be stopped.

"2022! It's a new year, 'cause guess what?" Cohen continued. "I have a feeling I'm going to be standing right here next year, and you know who I'm not going to be looking at dancing as the city comes apart? You."

Cohen's rant instantly went viral. CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams got a kick out of what was being broadcast on his network. He tweeted, "Drunk Andy Cohen popping *OFF* and ranting about Bill De Blasio while Drunk Anderson Cooper tries to calm him down and play it straight is just the teamwork and heroism we need in these troubled times."

If nothing else, Cohen's rant was well timed, considering it came as Eric Adams was being sworn in as the next mayor just after midnight. de Blasio was a two-term mayor from 2014 to 2021.

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram and posted several candid photos of the night. He captioned the post, "I was a hair over-served last night, but man did I have fun! I hope you did too. Happy New Year everybody."

Cohen also took to his Instagram Story and shared that it was De Nada tequila and the Japanese shochu Mujen that put him over the top. Noted!