Angela Bassett Celebrates 'Spirit' of Chadwick Boseman While Accepting Best Supporting Golden Globe

Angela Bassett is now a two-time Golden Globe winner after taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture on Tuesday night.

During the 80th annual celebration, the 64-year-old actress was honored for her acclaimed performance as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In her acceptance speech, Bassett not only remarked on the monumental occasion, but reflected on the road she and her Black Panther cast took to this moment -- one which was marred with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who helmed the first film in the Marvel movie's franchise.

"January 22, 1994, I stood on this stage and accepted the Golden Globe for What's Love Got to Do With It," an emotional Bassett began, marking her first Golden Globe win in 29 years. "The late Toni Morrison said that, 'Your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny,' but in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith, it requires patience, as we just heard, and it requires a true sense of yourself."

She continued, "It's not easy because the past is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours but by the grace of God I stand here. I stand here grateful, grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for giving me this honor, along with Wakanda Forever. Grateful to my amazing team who each and every day they worked along with me and beside me and on my behalf, each and every day grateful to my family, Courtney B. Vance, Bronwyn and Slater, I love you from the depths of my heart. And my mother always said good things come to those who pray. I see the truth of that every day as we welcome each new day as a family."

Bassett then turned her attention to her Marvel family and the late Black Panther himself.

"To my Marvel Disney family, Ryan Coogler, Victoria Alonzo and Nate Moore, the cast and the crew, weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning," Bassett gushed. "We embarked on this journey together with love, we mourned, we loved, we healed, and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman."

"We have joy in knowing that, well, with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership, and love looks like beyond, behind, and in front of the camera," she continued. "And to the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love. We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you, all of us."

While Bassett reprised the role she first originated in Black Panther, which earned her an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture win at the 2019 SAG Awards, her emotional turn in the sequel has garnered her considerable awards season buzz. In addition to the Globes, she has been nominated for a Critics Choice Movie Award, AARP Movies for Grownups Award and various critics groups.

Bassett, meanwhile, previously won a Golden Globe in 1994 for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her iconic portrayal of Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do With It. Tuesday's win for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks her second-ever nomination and honor in 29 years.

In addition to Bassett's win, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was nominated for Best Original Song.

Speaking to ET ahead of the show, about the role, the history-making nomination and returning to the Golden Globes.

"So, I've been told. So, I've been told. I didn't know that," Basset said when asked about being the first-ever Golden Globe nominee from the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

As bringing that Bassett magic to the role of Queen Ramonda, she said she simply just "stepped in line.

"Well, I think by virtue of the character and the world that was created, and and our director and the script and the heart that he brings to it, I just stepped in line," Bassett explained.

More than just for the role, fans have been giving the longtime actress her flowers, and she said it's "satisfying" to see.

"That's so satisfying," she gushed. It just blesses you more than you can even express, it's a beautiful, beautiful feeling. It's as if it just it just wraps me in a cocoon of love."

While the night marked 29 years since Bassett's return to the Golden Globe's stage as as she said, "a long time," she told ET that she's going to try and enjoy the moment and the star-studded show.

"I'm just going to try and be in the moment enjoy, enjoy the faces that I see, the people I see, those that I know, those I've recently

met and that I have admired from a fair and just enjoy. We're here, why not?" she quipped.

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards officially returned to NBC this year after last year's cancellation following repeated controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's nominations process and lack of diversity in its membership.

The 2022 Golden Globes were not televised after being canceled by NBC, and were held without an audience or red carpet. In a press release announcing the Golden Globes return this year, Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noted the HFPA's ongoing efforts to increase diversity in their voting membership.

His statement read in part, "This diverse voting body is now represented by 62 different countries around the world. Combined with the current HFPA membership, the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female, 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse, with 19.5% Latinx, 12% Asian, 10% Black and 10% Middle Eastern."

Hosted by comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael, 2023 Golden Globes air live on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage, including this year's winners.