Angelina Jolie Alleges Brad Pitt Choked, Struck Two of Their Children and Poured Alcohol on Kids

Angelina Jolie is alleging Brad Pitt "choked" one of their children and "struck another in the face" before pouring beer on her and beer and wine on the children during the "tense" 2016 private jet ride that led to the actress filing for divorce within days of the alleged incident.

According to new legal documents, obtained by ET, Jolie claims the Sept. 14, 2016 incident -- much of it explicitly detailed in an explosive FBI report -- was actually much more sinister than previously indicated. The actress claims that in addition to her allegedly being grabbed by her head and pushed against the wall, Pitt "lunged at his own child" when the child tried to defend Jolie. She claims that, in an effort to stop him, "Jolie grabbed him." But, "to get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backward into the airplane's seats," injuring Jolie's back and elbow.

Jolie then claims "the children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other." But, "before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face." The actress claims "some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop" and that "they were all frightened" and "many were crying."

But, according to Jolie, it didn't end there. She claims that "with nowhere to go and to avoid Pitts' wrath, Jolie and the children sat still and silent under blankets" and that "nobody dared to go to the bathroom." She claimed Pitt "periodically emerged from the back of the plane to yell and swear at them" and that, "at one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

Pitt and Jolie -- who tied the knot in 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2019 -- share six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14. ET has reached out to Jolie and Pitt for comment.

A source tells ET that it has been "a rough few years" for Jolie and the family.

Jolie's latest allegations are part of her countersuit against her ex-husband, who sued the actress in February after she sold her share of Chateau Miraval Winery, which Pitt is part owner of, to a Russian oligarch, Yuri Shefler. Pitt claimed that, per the terms of their divorce, the couple had a "mutual understanding" that neither of them could sell off their interest in the winery without the other's consent. Then, in June, Pitt accused Jolie of intentionally trying to "inflict harm" on him and his interests in their Chateau Miraval Winery.

But in her countersuit, filed in L.A. court on Tuesday, Jolie claims Pitt's "premise" that "the couple 'impliedly' agreed they would never sell their respective interests" in the winery without each other's consent "is false." She further claims that, to date, Pitt "offers no explanation for why this critically important right was never discussed or reduced to writing."

Jolie's asking the court to confirm that "no such 'consent' agreement exists." Jolie also asks "that the Court enter a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction, and then a permanent injunction as necessary to enforce Jolie’s rights," for Pitt to cover legal costs related to this lawsuit, and for the Court to grant her any other monetary relief they deem "just and proper."

Jolie's countersuit against her ex comes nearly a month after her former company, Nouvel, also countersued Pitt for $250 million, after claiming the actor waged a "vindictive war" in an effort to wrestle away control of the winery he and Jolie purchased in 2008.

In that lawsuit, Nouvel claimed Jolie and Pitt came close to striking a deal to buy Jolie's interest in the winery but then alleged "Pitt's hubris got the better of him" after "he made an eleventh-hour demand for ... a provision designated to prohibit Jolie from publicly speaking about the events that had led to the breakdown of their marriage." In other words, Nouvel claimed Pitt "sought to use Chateau Miraval as leverage to coerce Jolie into keeping quiet about Pitt’s behavior." That demand, Nouvel claimed, "essentially imposed a poison pill, all but ensuring that no deal could ever be reached" between Pitt and Jolie.

In her countersuit against the Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood star, Jolie also broached the claim that she was willing to sell her interest in the winery to her ex-husband but backed out when he allegedly "demanded she sign a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children." She claims she "refused to agree to such a provision, and Pitt walked away from the deal," prompting her to sell her interest to the Russian oligarch.