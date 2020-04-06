Angelina Jolie Hopes to Correct 'Deep Structural Wrongs' as She Donates $200K to NAACP Legal Defense Fund

Angelina Jolie has donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund to support their work to fight for racial justice and equal rights for all Americans. The actress, who turned 45 on Thursday, hopes to address the United States' long history of systemic racism and injustice amid the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others, ET has learned.

"Rights don't belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society," Jolie said in a statement to ET. "I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform."

Jolie, who is Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, has been working for two decades to defend the rights of refugees and other people displaced by conflict and persecution worldwide. The mom of six has exposed her children to her work throughout the years, and has been having difficult and necessary conversations with them about race, ET has learned.

A source tells ET that on her 45th birthday, Jolie's thoughts have been with the families of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery, and those who are struggling amid these tough times. Her six kids -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne -- are spending her birthday with her in quarantine, and have a tradition of making something special for her together, ET's source notes.

Jolie is also continuing her work connecting with UN field offices, and shared a birthday toast on Zoom with friends and colleagues.

The actress' ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was meanwhile spotted at a protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday. See more on how celebs are responding to Floyd's death and the Black Lives Matter movement in the video below.