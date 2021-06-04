Angelina Jolie Looks Intense in First Look at 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Thriller: Pics

Angelina Jolie is back on the big screen with the highly anticipated thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The 45-year-old actress stars as Hannah in the film, a smoke jumper who's still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) with nowhere else to turn. Directed by Taylor Sheridan, the film also stars Jon Bernthal, Tyler Perry and Nicholas Hoult, and is set for release in theaters and on HBO Max on May 14, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from release.

New Line Cinema dropped the first look at the film on Tuesday. One photo shows Jolie with Little, the two both looking alarmed, and another features Jolie wielding an axe in her smoke jumper gear.

Those Who Wish Me Dead is based off the novel of the same name. Michael Koryta's 2014 novel follows a 13-year-old boy who's hidden inside a wilderness skills program after witnessing a brutal murder. While hiding out, the killers are on a war path, slaughtering anyone who gets in their way of reaching the boy.

Jolie was last seen in Come Away, which was released in November. In an interview with British Vogue in February, Jolie said she was currently focused on "healing" her family. The actress shares six kids with her ex, Brad Pitt -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

"The past few years have been pretty hard," she said. "I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It's slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

