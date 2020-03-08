Angelina Jolie Reveals Why 'The One and Only Ivan' Has the 'Greatest Casting Ever' (Exclusive)

If Angelina Jolie is raving about the cast, you know the movie is something special. In this featurette for Disney+'s upcoming The One and Only Ivan, debuting exclusively on ET, Jolie has the pleasure of introducing the people behind this story of a truly special gorilla.

"Ivan is played by the brilliant Sam Rockwell. Danny DeVito is playing Bob," Jolie gushes about her co-stars, who voice the titular gorilla and his four-legged friend, Bob, a dog, respectively. "There's so many people -- and also Chaka Khan! So, the greatest casting ever."

Adapted from the novel of the same name (which is based on a true story), The One and Only Ivan centers on Ivan, who lives in captivity at a shopping mall owned by Bryan Cranston's Mack, as he grapples with questions of where he comes from and where he belongs.

Khan lends her voice to a chicken called Henrietta, with Jolie as an elephant named Stella. The ensemble of voice actors also includes Helen Mirren, Brooklynn Prince, Ron Funches, Phillipa Soo and Mike White.

"It's a beautiful story. They're really a family trying to work together to get a second chance," Rockwell says, with Jolie sharing, "It's really nice to be a part of something that you feel has something really good to say."

The One and Only Ivan is streaming Aug. 21 on Disney+.

