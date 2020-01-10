Angelina Jolie's 'Girl, Interrupted' Co-Star to Testify in Actress' Custody Trial With Brad Pitt

Jillian Armenante is being called as a witness in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's upcoming custody trial. The 52-year-old actress co-starred with Jolie in 1999's Girl, Interrupted and 2007's A Mighty Heart.

Armenante appears on Pitt's witness list, which was filed on Sept. 21. According to the list, which was obtained by ET, Armenante is expected to testify "regarding her interactions and communications with and observations of Petitioner [Jolie], Respondent [Pitt] and/or the children."

In addition to Armenante, Pitt's 21-person witness list includes multiple psychologists. All of the names on Jolie's seven-person list overlap with her estranged husband's list. Alyce LaViolette, who previously testified in the Jodi Arias murder trial, is expected to testify on behalf of both Pitt and Jolie.

The trial is expected to take place from Oct. 5 to Oct. 21.

Jolie and Pitt share six children, Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Back in a June, a source told ET that the former couple was "on the same page" about their desire to co-parent.

"Brad and Angelina have come a very long way and they're finally in a place where they both want to work together to raise their kids," the source said. "They have no plans to reconcile and any communication between them is regarding their children's needs and future."

"Brad and Angelina want their kids to be healthy and happy and to have the support of both of their parents," the source added. "It has taken years to heal and they finally are in a place where they can co-parent in a really healthy way."