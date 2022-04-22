Ann Wilson of Heart on What's Keeping the Band From Getting Back Together and New Solo Album (Exclusive)

Ann Wilson is adamant that Heart will one day reunite onstage, but first there's a few wrinkles to iron out.

The 71-year-old rock legend spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at Smoakstack Studios in Nashville and opened up about what's keeping Heart from officially getting back onstage. She also spoke about her upcoming solo album, Fierce Bliss, which drops April 29.

But first, the reunion. Wilson tells ET the topic around reuniting is a revolving conversation.

"Yeah, we're always in talks about that," Wilson admits. "Right now, we don't see eye to eye on who would be in the backup band, who would be onstage with us. I want these guys and Nancy [Wilson], right? And she's got a whole other bunch of people out there on the West Coast that she wants, so we're just working on [it] ... but Heart will play again for sure."

For the uninitiated, the rock band was conceived in the late 1960s in the Pacific Northwest and underwent various name changes before officially becoming Heart in 1973. The following year, Wilson and her sister, Nancy, joined the group to become the first female-fronted hard rock band. The group had just over two dozen members who came and went over the course of its storied run, but the core of the group -- Michael Derosier, Howard Leese, Steve Fossen, Roger Fisher and the Wilson sisters -- achieved commercial success in just about every decade, sold more than 35 million records worldwide and saw its induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. The band has been on a hiatus for several years now.

To this day, Wilson's still most fond of the band's 1976 single "Crazy on You," off its debut album, Dreamboat Annie. The sisters will celebrate five decades of Heart next year. But, in the interim, Wilson's keeping busy with her own projects, which includes the An Evening With Ann Wilson of Heart & The Amazing Dawgs tour. The 27-city tour kicks off May 4.

"Greed" -- from her new album, Fierce Bliss -- will be one of the new tracks fans will get to indulge when she goes on tour, and the origin of the song has a familiar story. In short, Wilson says she wrote it from an angry place, and if that sounds familiar, it's because she followed that exact same process for Heart's 1977 hit, "Barracuda."

Wilson wrote "Barracuda" in anger following her record label's publicity stunt gone wrong. According a 2018 story in Rolling Stone, the band's record label planted a full-page ad in the venerable magazine that framed the sister duo "as an incestuous gimmick."

"That pissed us off," Wilson told the magazine at the time. "It went against everything we were trying to initiate, trying to invent -- and the fact that our first time in [Rolling Stone] had that lascivious implication. For [this promoter] to imagine us together in an incestuous lesbian relationship -- the sleaze factor really dawned on me in that moment. Those lyrics were written by my true nature, in true rage."

Getty

So, it's worth asking -- what led to the new single, "Greed"?

"Well, I don't want to [give] too much information here," Wilson said, "but it was a marital thing. In this moment of extreme trust and vulnerability, my husband told me I was being too greedy. And I went, 'OK.'"

Triggered by anger, Wilson flowed her emotions to paper and out came "Greed."

"'Greed' is more global than that," Wilson later explained. "If you look at what's going on in our country, all the division and the blitz and all this kind of stuff, it's all about money. Who wants to dominate, you know? It's all about greed. I can understand how [greed] is part of human nature. It's the animal part of our nature, maybe, where we always want more, more, more. And I think most people have gone through that in some way in their lives, whether it be drugs or alcohol or shopping, sex or whatever it is. You know, they just want more."