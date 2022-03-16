Anna Delvey Details Her Prison Life, Backtracks on Saying She'd Marry Kanye West

As the possibility of deportation continues to loom, Anna Delvey has pulled back the curtain on her life locked up.

The woman born Anna Sorokin and infamously known as the "fake German heiress" sat down for a remote interview with Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper, covering a range of the podcast host's questions via video calls from the Orange County Correctional Facility in Upstate New York, where she's currently being held by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In 2019, she was convicted of second-degree grand larceny, theft of services and one count of first-degree attempted grand larceny, accused of swindling more than $200,000. She was released from prison in February 2021, but was detained by ICE the following month. She's since gained renewed notoriety as the subject of Netflix's recent hit, Inventing Anna.

Her lawyer, Manny Arora, told ET on Tuesday that he recently filed a motion to stay deportation, noting that she should not be able to be deported before the appeals deadline on March 19. While the interview was conducted on March 7, more than a week before rumors emerged of Anna having a meltdown at the airport -- reports Arora called false -- the 31-year-old prisoner addressed the possibility of being kicked out of the United States.

Getty Images

"Hopefully that won't happen," she told Cooper when asked how she envisions her life if she does get deported to Germany. However, Anna also noted that, if deported, she would be able to go anywhere else in the world that she wanted save for the U.S.

In the meantime, according to Anna, she's been receiving adoption offers and marriage proposals in the mail. As for how she's able to do interviews, Anna explained her current process of buying tablets, like the one she called Alex from, and phone minutes off of fellow inmates. Anna also dropped that she has what she calls a "jail assistant," though she didn't offer specifics on the arrangement.

While previously imprisoned at Rikers, Anna confirmed she would pay other inmates to do chores for her. "If you have money," she said, "you don't really have to do anything."

"They actually think I'm, like, super rich," she quipped with a laugh.

willing to marry @kanyewest for US green card — Anna Delvey (@theannadelvey) February 21, 2021

"That's a tricky question," she said before noting the tweet was a joke. As for West, "He doesn't seem to be getting the best reviews," she told Alex, "so I don't know."