Anna Delvey's Lawyer Says She's Not Been Deported to Germany, Denies She Had an Airport Meltdown

Anna Sorokin, aka Anna Delvey, the convicted scam artist who inspired the Netflix scripted series Inventing Anna, has not been deported and remains in custody.

Sorokin's lawyer, Manny Arora, tells ET that his client is being held by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at its Orange County Correctional Facility in Upstate New York. A spokesperson for ICE confirmed to ET that Sorokin is, in fact, in its custody. Sorokin, a German citizen, was granted an emergency stay request by the Board of Immigration Appeals back in November. The spokesperson added that Sorokin "remains in ICE custody pending removal."

Arora tells ET that he filed a motion on Monday in an effort to prevent her deportation, adding that the next steps are out of his control. The appeals deadline, he said, is March 19, "so they should not be able to deport her prior to that." Arora also noted that reports about Sorokin being at the airport and having a meltdown are false.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The news that Sorokin remains in ICE custody comes one day after Arora told NBC News he hadn't heard from the infamous socialite and, therefore, was "working under the presumption that she is being deported."

Sorokin was found guilty of grand larceny for defrauding some of New York City’s social elites and financial institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Sorokin pulled off the scheme by convincing her would-be victims she was an heiress worth millions of dollars.

She was eventually arrested in 2017 and found guilty in 2019 on multiple counts of grand larceny, for having stolen more than $200,000, theft of services and one count of attempted grand larceny.

Sorokin, who was 28 years old at the time, was sentenced to between four and 12 years in prison before eventually being released on Feb. 11, 2021. Her freedom didn’t last long. Less than a month later, she was taken into custody by ICE for violating the terms of her visa.