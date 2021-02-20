Anne Hathaway Shares That She Was the Ninth Choice for 'Devil Wears Prada' Lead Role: Watch

Anne Hathaway fought for her role in The Devil Wears Prada. The 38-year-old actress appeared on Friday's episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and revealed she wasn't the top choice for the iconic role of Andy Sachs.

During the episode, a contestant named Rosé asked her which out of her many movie roles did she have to "fight tooth and nail for?"

"How much time do you have?” Hathaway replied with a laugh, before sharing the tidbit. "I will give you some tea. I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada. But I got it. Hang in there. Never give up!"

Being NINTH in line to play Andy in ‘The Devil Wears Prada?’ Groundbreaking. 🥺👏 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/0qXn6QZsXj — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) February 20, 2021

In the classic movie, Hathaway plays the smart but sensible new graduate Andy Sachs who lands a job as an assistant to the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep.

While Hathaway didn't share who the other actresses in contention were, Rachel McAdams was previously offered the role, with Claire Danes and Juliette Lewis also auditioning for the lead role.

Meanwhile last month, Hathaway revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she prefers to go by Annie and not what fans and the media have always called her, Anne.

"The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad," the Locked Down star shared. "So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me."

Shortly after, Madame Tussauds in New York City changed her wax figure's name plate to "Annie."

