Anne Heche's 20-Year-Old Son Homer Is Advocating For His Mother's Critical Condition Care (Exclusive)

While actress Anne Heche remains in extremely critical condition following her severe string of car crashes last week, her 20-year-old son, Homer, is taking the lead in advocating for the "best care" for his mother.

A source tells ET that the Emmy-winning actress is surrounded by her family members who are hoping for a recovery. "Her family is on pins and needles, just praying."

Revealing that Homer is taking the lead in making sure her mother is getting the best care, the source explained, "He's being as strong as he can be. Her family is ready to surround her, and be there if she wakes up. Everyone is waiting for that to happen."

On Friday, August 5, Heche crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a home a little before 11 a.m. in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. It took nearly 60 firefighters to rescue her from the wreckage that ignited a fire that raged so out of control, Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital with burns, and the home became uninhabitable.

The fiery car crash, it would later become clear, was her third car crash within a 30-minute span.

On Monday, a rep for Heche told ET that her client is "in extreme critical condition" after the crash. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," Heche's rep said. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Around the same time, Los Angeles Police Department officials told ET that Heche is under investigation by the LAPD for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run.

In the days following Heche's highly publicized car crash and ensuing investigation, more and more details have surfaced regarding what could have led to the wreck.

Another source tells ET, "Anne's friends and family are absolutely devastated and heartbroken. It has been difficult for them to read the salacious headlines reports about Anne. They feel as though her character is being attacked. They are trying to focus on getting Anne better, and it's very hard when they have these negative distractions. Anne is in a coma and fighting for her life. She has no voice here."

In a since-deleted episode of Heche's Better Together podcast, reportedly posted on Friday morning, hours before her crash, the actress claimed to have been drinking vodka "with wine chasers" after being "rocked" by a "very bad day."

However, in a statement to ET, podcast producer Ryan Tillotson said that the episode was, in fact, recorded earlier that week. "The episode was recorded on the Tuesday before the episode was released, and has been removed due to inaccurate reporting. Any reports that she recorded that episode on the day of the accident are false," Tillotson said.

On Tuesday, ET spoke with Richard Glass, owner of Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach, who said Heche randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in multiple locations. Glass attested that he did not believe the actress was under the influence when she came in that day. She wasn’t speaking in cursive, I say that when people are impaired,” he told ET's Lauren Zima.

Lynne Mishele, the tenant in the home that burned down as a result of Heche's fiery car crash, issued a statement to ET through her lawyer, Shawn Holley, on Tuesday.

"Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday -- not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives, but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed," Holley told ET on behalf of Mishele. "She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."