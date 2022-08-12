Anne Heche's Son Homer Says He's Left With 'Deep, Wordless Sadness' After Her Death

Anne Heche's eldest son is speaking out following the unimaginable loss of his mother, who died Friday. She was 53 years old.

In a statement to ET, Homer, 20, said, "My brother Atlas and I lost our mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."

He added, "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi, who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

While the actress' heart is still beating, she is brain dead, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET. Heche has not been taken off life support because doctors are working to determine if her organs are viable, as the late actress was an organ donor, her rep also noted.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," Heche's rep's statement reads in part. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Heche's death comes exactly one week after she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home a little before 11 a.m. PT on Aug. 5, in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. It took nearly 60 firefighters to rescue her from the wreckage that ignited a fire that raged so out of control, Heche was rushed to a nearby hospital with burns. The home also became uninhabitable.

Following the scary car crash, a source told ET that it was Homer taking the lead in advocating for the "best care" for his mother. She was also the mother to Atlas, 13, whom she shared with actor James Tupper.