'Annie Live!' Met With Outpouring of Love From Fans on Social Media

Annie Live! aired Thursday, and fans took to social media to share their love for the hotly anticipated TV production.

While live TV productions of Broadway musicals have something of a shaky reputation -- with the oft-maligned The Sound of Music! and Peter Pan Live! getting a lot of criticism at the time -- it seems Annie Live! has managed to truly delight viewers.

Starring newcomer Celina Smith in the title role, the production featured the theatrical talents of Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan and Harry Connick Jr. as the wealthy (and remarkably bald) Daddy Warbucks.

As the show aired -- and after it ended on the East Coast -- fans took to Twitter to share their delight over the production. A great deal of praise was directed at Smith, who was cast following a nation-wide search for a leading lady.

Okay this is definitely the best live show in recent memory. #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/8Xghsl4PI5 — Sheepie Niagara (@sheepieniagara) December 3, 2021

#AnnieLive was everything! So much nostalgia and heartwarming moments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WDgzFsLlhn — Princess (@iwinagainnn) December 3, 2021

#AnnieLive made me tear up 🥲 — Jasmine Jeannine (@SimplyJaszy) December 3, 2021

Wasn’t it fantastic?! Put a huge smile on my face. The kids were epic! #AnnieLive — Julie H (@JulesHalvy) December 3, 2021

Annie is one of my favorite movies. #AnnieLive was just what I needed this year. — I don't believe you (@cream_no_sugar) December 3, 2021

So glad to see Alan Toy, a wheelchair using actor, in the role of FDR! Disability representation matters! #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/Ub0zp9Gafo — Broadway Body Positivity Project (@broadwaybopo) December 3, 2021

THAT ENDING WITH THAT GROUP OF GIRLS ALL SINGING...GOT ME 😭😭😭#AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/rjpObAjieb — Caroline Vazquez (@caroljv) December 3, 2021

Let’s give it up for my man with the beard. 👏🏽👏🏽Didn’t he play like 3 characters? #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/VxwIH954IY — Vaxed & Masked (@coffeeandchucks) December 3, 2021

Fans also had no shortage of love for Henson and her larger-than-life portrayal of Miss Hannigan. Many were surprised at how well Henson could sing, and how much of a meal she made out of every moment on screen.

TARAJI EATIN THIS ROLE UP PLZ the song everyone was waiting for ☝🏾 #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/rFIlI6ZbIs — ًsophie moore apologist (@dansensolsens) December 3, 2021

Now I did not know Taraji could sing like this. #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/x4AUHRkvNP — wash yo hands and stay home (@starsandgoggles) December 3, 2021

Why Taraji out here looking Miss Grotkey from recess.🤣🤣🤣 She is giving me life tho. #AnnieLive pic.twitter.com/IUA3bBVxCU — So What (@Artgal817) December 3, 2021

Taraji just cleaned the floor with that performance. Did y’all know she could sing like that?! #annielive pic.twitter.com/9cJfTqhZze — Cydny Black (@SoSaysCyd) December 3, 2021

Henson took to Twitter a few hours before the show to give fans a look at exactly how her wardrobe echoed the costume worn by Carol Burnett in the classic 1982 film adaptation.

"A tribute to THE @imcarolburnett 👑👑👑 #AnnieLive @NBC," Henson captioned the side-by-side post.

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Henson recently, and the actress opened up about why she felt it was important to honor the iconic comedian who first played the role on screen.

"I just want to make her proud," Henson shared. "Because when you think of Annie and you think of Miss Hannigan, I know for me, I think of Carol Burnett."