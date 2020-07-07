Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish Crack Jokes About Kanye West's Presidential Run

Kanye West probably doesn't have Anthony Anderson's vote.

The Black-ish star guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday and during his monologue, he made a few jokes about West's Fourth of July tweet where he announced that he's running for president.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION," West wrote.

"Wow, President Kanye. That's right -- Yeezy wants to be Preezy," Anderson began. "Laugh all you want, but this would be historic because, while this country has had a Black president, we've never had a crazy Black president."

The jabs didn't stop there. "It should be pointed out that Kanye still has to register with the Federal Election Commission, collect enough signatures to get on the ballot, create a campaign platform and he's already missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in a bunch of states," Anderson continued. "But other than that, he good."

Anderson wasn't the only one making light of West's announcement. Tiffany Haddish nearly quoted the 43-year-old rapper's tweet verbatim when she joked that she too was running for the highest office in the land.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I too am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION," she tweeted.

Haddish took her joke a step further and added that Dave Chapelle would be her vice presidential running mate. "Well this just in Dave Chappelle will be my running mate #2020Vision," she wrote. "So #HaddishChappelle2020."

While Anderson and Haddish don't appear to be taking West's presidential run seriously, a source tells ET that the father of four is serious and "has been toying with the idea for a while and has been getting more and more into politics."

"Kanye has talked to several high-powered friends over the years about his idea and has gotten their support behind closed doors," the source added.

Here's a look at how other celebrities, including West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, have reacted to his announcement.