Anthony Anderson Will Not Be Coming Back for 'Law & Order' Season 22

One and done. Anthony Anderson is reportedly not returning to Law & Order for the show's forthcoming season 22.

After returning to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard in the recent revival of Law & Order, Anderson will apparently be turning over his badge and gun once again before the start of the next season, Deadline reports.

It's unclear why Anderson won't be returning, although it had been widely reported that he'd only signed on for a one-season contract when the show revived for season 21 by NBC, 12 years after the show was first cancelled.

While Det. Bernard may not be returning, thus far it seems that the door has been left open for possible cameos in the future, as nothing was set up in the season 21 finale that would imply Anderson's character would not be a part of the series moving forward.

ET spoke with Anderson in December, just before shooting began on the new season, and the star opened up about returning to play the character he last portrayed more than a decade ago.

"It means a great deal," Anderson shared. "They're bringing the show back and billing it as their 21st year... full circle is what it is, and it's a good thing."

"You know, a lot of people ask why, and I say why not? It's the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while," Anderson added.

