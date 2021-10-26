Anya Taylor-Joy on the Greatest Part About Being Cast in Super Mario Bros. Film (Exclusive)

Anya Taylor-Joy has found an unexpected perk of her upcoming role. ET's Matt Cohen spoke to the 25-year-old actress at the Los Angeles premiere of Last Night in Soho on Monday, and she revealed the best part of getting to voice Princess Peach in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film.

"Oh, it is so much fun. We started doing little bits and pieces of it already," The Queen's Gambit star gushed. "The greatest part is that I get to say I am doing homework or work or research just by gaming, which is pretty great."

"I have to," Joy added of playing the games in preparation for the role. "The fan base is so intense, of course I have to do it. It's so much fun."

Joy will be joined in the flick, out Dec. 21, 2022, by Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and a cameo from Charles Martinet.

In the meantime, though, Joy is busy promoting Last Night in Soho, which became the first film to premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

"It is so exciting for all of us to be together," said Joy, who wore a Dior Haute Couture long low-cut dress with herringbone pleating, in antiqued gold lamé. "... It is nice that we are finishing all together and what a beautiful setting."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As for the film itself, Joy stars as glamorous songstress Sandie in the Edgar Wright-directed, '60s-set psychological thriller. The actress got fully into character for the role by singing an impressive cover of "Downtown," a track that was first recorded by Petula Clark in 1965.

"It was incredible, honestly," Joy told ET of singing in the film. "I was kind of terrified because Edgar had never heard me sing when he gave me the job, so there was definitely a part of me that was like, 'Oh gosh, I hope he likes it.'"

"We did the original in the film and then after he liked it so much he said he wanted to do a couple more versions, so I just feel very, very lucky," she added.

Last Night in Soho will hit theaters Oct. 29.