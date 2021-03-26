Are Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Dating? Pair Spotted 'Holding Hands,' Eyewitness Says

Is there a new couple in town?

Amid rumors that there is something going on between Pete Davidson, 27, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, 25, an eyewitness tells ET the pair were allegedly holding hands while in the U.K. together. ET has reached out to Davidson and Dynevor's reps for comment.

"Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor [were] walking together in Caverswall, Staffordshire on Sunday, March 21. It seemed like they were a couple because they were holding hands and hugging while walking," the eyewitness claims. "They looked very happy and were smiley together."

The eyewitness alleges they went up to the Saturday Night Live comedian and asked if he was Davidson.

"He said 'no' in a fake British accent. He proceeded to tell me how he had been trying to trick people with his English accent," the eyewitness adds. "Phoebe laughed along when Pete did his English accent."

The eyewitness took a photo with Davidson "and Phoebe stood by." The eyewitness claims, "After we took the picture, they walked away holding hands."

Following his split from Ariana Grande (after they got engaged in June 2018), he then briefly dated Kate Beckinsale. Davidson was also romantically linked to Kaia Gerber in October, when they were photographed together just a week after he reportedly called it quits with Margaret Qualley, whom he was first seen with in August. He split from Gerber in December.

As for Dynevor, she has been linked to recruitment executive Simon Merrill and Skins actor Sean Teale. She and her Bridgerton co-star Regé-Jean Page also sparked romance rumors, but they were never confirmed.

Earlier this month, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that Davidson is her no. 1 celebrity crush, after SNL did a sketch on her song "Driver's License."

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that they were going to do a 'Driver's License' sketch where they played the entirety of 'Driver's License,'" she said. "And Pete Davidson, who is my biggest celebrity crush, was singing it and comparing me to Taylor Swift, who is my idol. It was just insane. It was on my 18th birthday too, so it was just a crazy day."