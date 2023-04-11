Ariana Grande Addresses Speculation About Her Body With Rare Personal Statement

Ariana Grande is speaking out about her health. In a post to TikTok on Tuesday, the 29-year-old singer candidly addressed fans' recent "concerns" about her body.

"I think we could be, I think we should be, gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies, no matter what," Grande began. "If you think you're saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is -- healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, not sexy -- we just shouldn't. We should really work towards not doing that as much."

"There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don't like that I think we should help each other work towards," she added. "Just to aim towards being safer and keeping each other safer."

Grande continued her three-minute-long video by noting that "there are many different kinds of beautiful, there are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful."

"Personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she said. "I was on a lot of antidepressants, and drinking on them, and eating poorly, and at the lowest points of my life when I looked the way you consider 'my healthy,' but that in fact wasn't my healthy."

While Grande believes she "shouldn't have to explain that," she did so because she felt that her "openness" and "vulnerability" might allow "good" to come from the situation.

Grande then made her next point, advising people to be "gentle with each other and yourselves."

"You never know what someone is going through," she said, "so even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system they are working on it with."

Grande ended her message on an uplifting note for fans, telling them, "You're beautiful no matter what phase you're in... no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you've had or not, or anything. I just think you're beautiful and wanted to share some feelings."

Grande, who's currently filming Wicked, has previously been open about her struggles with mental health.