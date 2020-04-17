Ariana Grande, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato & More Shine During 'Disney Family Singalong'

It was a night filled with Disney classics!

From the comfort of their homes, a number of singers and celebrities virtually reunited to participate in The Disney Family Singalong on Thursday. Each taking on their favorite Disney tunes, the one-hour event benefiting Feeding America was filled with amazing performances, special appearances by Beyoncé and Zac Efron and heartwarming moments.

Ariana Grande impressed viewers with her killer rendition of "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Hercules. Fans couldn't get enough of Grande, as she also took on the role of backup singer and had multiple angles showing at once. Following her performance, her fans took to social media to suggest that she should star as Meg if Disney made a live-action version.

Christina Aguilera and her adorable pup treated viewers to a soulful version of The Lion King's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight."

Thomas Rhett and his little girls -- Ada and Willa -- made viewers smile by singing Frozen's "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" All dressed up as Anna and Elsa, the little ones had some fun throwing fake snow in the air.

Josh Gad and Luke Evans reprised their roles as LeFou and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast to sing "Gaston." The two actors were joined by Academy Award winner Alan Menken on the piano. Gad even had some fun with the song, ad-libbing a few words in the middle.

"There's just one guy in town/ who's got all of it down/ and his name's G-A-S-T- It just occurred to me that I'm in quarantine indefinitely/ Does spelling last names really matter right now?" Gad belted.

Derek Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, got all dolled up and showed off their impressive dancing skills while singing along to Beauty and the Beast's "Be Our Guest." Midway through the performance, they were joined by Julianne Hough, who donned a blue Belle dress from her home.

Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé closed the special by singing "A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes." Throughout their performance, video of families, kids, friends and more thanked healthcare workers, teachers and all those working on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The special -- which included many more stars as well as a High School Musical reunion -- raised awareness of Feeding America’s vast network and resources for people in the country who are finding themselves in unfamiliar circumstances and facing hunger for the first time due to COVID-19. Families and vulnerable members of the community who need help can visit FeedingAmerica.org/FeedTheLove to learn more about Feeding America’s COVID-19 response and how to locate local food banks for help.