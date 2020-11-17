Ariana Grande Goes Full Fembot in '34+35' Music Video

Ariana Grande is switching positions from the White House to the laboratory in the latest music video from her new album.

The singer dropped the vid for her suggestive single, "34+35," on Tuesday, going full fembot in the Director X-helmed clip, which stars Ari as both a buttoned-up scientist and the robotic android she brings to life -- who, ultimately, turns the entire research team into Austin Powers-inspired sex robots.

Ari dropped her sixth studio album, Positions, late last month, which features plenty of seductive lyrics fans speculate are about her new beau, Dalton Gomez (and perhaps a shot or two at ex Pete Davidson) -- but "34+35" is by far the most lyrically explicit. Check out the full video below:

The 14-track album also includes collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and The Weeknd, "Safety Net" and "Off the Table," respectively. In an Instagram post ahead of the album's release, Grande revealed that she counts her two collabs as her favorite songs on the album.

The only song released prior to the rest of the album was the title track, which Grande put out a week earlier, just days after announcing the surprise album. In the "Positions" music video, Grande stars as a perfectly polished president, as she addresses the public, takes counsel from her mom, awards medals of honor and walks her dogs on the White House lawn.

