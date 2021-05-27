Ariana Grande Looks Stunning at iHeartRadio Music Awards in First Appearance Since Marrying Dalton Gomez

Marriage looks good on Ariana Grande!

The 27-year-old singer was absolutely glowing at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, marking her first public event since tying the knot to Dalton Gomez. Grande -- who received four nominations this year, including Female Artist of the Year, and was part of two socially voted categories -- wowed in a deep purple gown with a center cut-out as she sang "Save Your Tears" with The Weekend.

For her beauty look, the "34 + 35" singer had her dark locks in a half-up, half-down look, with purple eyeshadow, winged liner, bronzer and tinted rose lips. She accessorized with silver jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

During her performance, fans online wanted to see if they could spot Grande's wedding ring. Zoomed into her hand, the newlywed sported a single thin wedding band.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Did anyone else have their binoculars out looking for @arianagrande's wedding ring? 👀 #iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/QIIXs1TVc9 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021

The outing comes a day after she shared a series of breathtaking photos from her wedding day, marking the first pics we've seen from their private nuptials. The two tied the knot in an intimate, informal ceremony held at the singer's home in Montecito, California, on May 15.

The photos showed off Grande's gorgeous wedding day look, which consisted of a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown by Vera Wang and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

"Ariana and Dalton got married in a small private ceremony over the weekend," a source confirmed to ET. "The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened. The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night."

The source added that the newly-married couple is "ecstatic and looks forward to their future together.”

As ET previously reported, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez back in December. Romance rumors between the two first sparked in February of last year, and they made their relationship public in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With You" music video last May. At the time, a source told ET that Grande and her luxury real estate agent beau were "in a really good place" as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

