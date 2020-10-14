Ariana Grande Says She's Dropping Her Next Album This Month and Fans Are Losing It

It's official: Ariana Grande is coming in hot to save 2020!

The 27-year-old singer took to social media on Wednesday, putting fans in frenzy with a surprise announcement. "I can't wait to give u my album this month," she tweeted, sharing no additional details.

Naturally, Arianators were quick to react, appearing to have absolutely no chill over the exciting news. "Ariana Grande said, '2020? I'm gonna save her,'" one fan wrote, with another adding, "THE QUEEN IS COMING #A6!"

A number of celebrities also weighed in on Instagram, including Halle Berry, who commented, "Oooo ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," and Zoey Deutch, who left a simple "OMG."

See more amazing fan reactions below:

me and the girls when ariana announced #AG6 coming this month- pic.twitter.com/sFETcVdIoG — will (@wills_fm) October 14, 2020

all arianators right now after ariana tweeted that ag6 is coming this month😆😭 #ArianaGrande #AG6iscoming pic.twitter.com/gHq1OpjqkC — shay ♡︎ moonchild (@lovinnboca) October 14, 2020

The upcoming album will mark Grande's sixth studio album, following 2019's Thank U, Next, which featured hits like "7 Rings," "Imagine," "NASA" and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored."

The music video for the album's title track was arguably one of Grande's most creative to date, as she pulled inspiration from movies like Legally Blonde, Bring It On and 13 Going on 30, and even got stars like Jennifer Coolidge and Kris Jenner on board!

Grande will celebrate the track's two-year anniversary next month. "I can't believe I've spent more time alone this year than I have in my life," Grande tweeted last November, when "Thank U, Next" turned one. "I can't believe how many sessions w my therapist I've had, how many times I've sung this song, how much I've learned and healed, how much I still have to learn and heal."

"It's been one hell of a productive, emotional, wild and yet ... happy! year," she continued. "Thankful for my babies who have provided me with endless strength, energy and inspiration... and to my friends who have held me together on the road and at home. I'm sure they're just as exhausted lmao."

