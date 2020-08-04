Ariana Grande Shows Off Even More Natural Curls in Quarantine and Fans Are Loving It

Ariana Grande is letting her curls flow free! The 26-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her wavy locks while using a butterfly face filter. In the clip, Grande pulls her hair into a half ponytail, mussing the curls up and posing for the camera.

The look got a lot of love in the comments section.

Katy Perry wrote, "Keep this look after quarantimes pls."

Dove Cameron added, "Hair!! Thriving!"

Stylist Brad Goreski approved, commenting, "Yaasssss curls! Come through," and Todrick Hall wrote, "SO DAMN CUTE."

This isn't the first time Grande has experimented with her hair while quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, she showed off her natural hair, again ditching her signature ponytail to wear her locks down and curly, writing, "Get a load a dis."

At the time, her mom, Joan Grande, commented, "Your natural hair/curls is a world of its own... a magnificent beauty you are inside and out/ made up or natural ... I love you..."

In addition to working on new 'dos, Grande has also been having some fun with her friends. Over the weekend, the singer reenacted a scene from the 1998 Adam Sandler comedy, The Waterboy.

Sandler himself commented on the post, writing, "Bobby Boucher approves of this message."

