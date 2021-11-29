Arlene Dahl, 'Journey to the Center of the Earth' Actress, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, the Journey to the Center of the Earth and beauty mogul, has died. She was 96.

Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas, confirmed the sad news on his social media, sharing that Dahl died on Monday in New York.

"Mom passed away this morning in New York. She was the most positive influence on my life. I will remember her laughter, her joy, her dignity as she navigated the challenges that she faced," Lamas wrote. "Never an ill word about anyone crossed her lips. Her ability to forgive left me speechless at times. She truly was a force of nature and as we got closer in my adult life, I leaned on her more and more as my life counselor and the person I knew that lived and loved to the fullest."

He continued by sending his condolences to his mother's widower, Marc Rosen, who "for the last 37 years,made her life so wonderful and joyous. Love you mom forever ♥️ ."

Born Aug. 11, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dahl began her career in the late 1940s. With over 45 acting credits to her name, she starred in The Bride Goes Wild, Reign of Terror, Sangaree, Here Come the Girls, Three Little Words and Diamond Run, among others. She also guest-starred in Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, Fantasy Island and The Love Boat, as well as All My Children and One Life to Live.

In the '50s, she founded Arlene Dahl Enterprises, which sold cosmetics and lingerie. Dahl also worked as a beauty columnist, writing Let's Be Beautiful for more than two decades. After leaving acting worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. as an advertising executive.

After hearing news of her death, friends and fans took to social media to send their condolences. Joan Collins posted a photo of the two, writing, "My #beautifulfriend #arlenedahl had just died. She one of the most #gorgeouswomen I’ve ever met. My heart goes out to her faithful husband @marcrosennyc."

Very sad about the passing of the great Hollywood star #ArleneDahl - she co-starred with my grandfather #JamesMason in “Journey To The Center Of The Earth” in 1959. An amazing actress who lived a great long life. May she Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/xAvnIIY0B2 — James Duke Mason (@JamesDukeMason) November 29, 2021

I’m very saddened to hear that #ArleneDahl has died another #MGM contact star gone from my much loved old studio pic.twitter.com/BeEho06Nfc — Myrna Adele Williams (Myrna Loy) (@MyrnaLoyJoy) November 29, 2021

... Arlene Dahl.



(1925—2021 ... with many pages she shared with us on-screen in the years between.) pic.twitter.com/k9tvbBbzvA — Dominique Revue (@DominiqueRevue) November 30, 2021

A SAD FAREWELL

Being a comedy fan, I best know Arlene Dahl from her movies with Red Skelton or Bob Hope. But she had a long career in movies and TV. Arlene died today at the age of 96. RIP. #arlenedahl #sadfarewell pic.twitter.com/aumpIvssRa — James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) November 29, 2021

Dahl is survived by Rosen, who is her sixth husband, sons Lorenzo and Rounsevelle Andreas Schaum, daughter Carole Holmes McCarthy, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.