Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers Split After 10 Years of Marriage

After 13 years together, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers are calling it quits.

The couple, who married in 2010, both announced on Instagram that they had come to the end of their romantic relationship. Their message was accompanied by a photo of them when they first got together.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," Hammer, 33, and Chambers, 37, said in a joint statement. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

The LA Superior Court Public Information Officer told ET that both Chambers' divorce petition and Hammer's response were filed on Friday, July 10. They share two children, 5-year-old daughter Harper and 3-year-old son Ford.

In 2013, the couple spoke with Town & Country magazine about their romance, and how Chambers needed some convincing before tying the knot.

"When we finally got together, Armie really wanted to get married," she recalled. "He sat me down and said, 'Look, we don't have to do this. We could just go our own ways, and then one day you'll be 40 and divorced and we'll run into each other, and we'll laugh and go out to dinner and have this same connection, and we'll wonder why we wasted all of that time. Or we could just do it now and enjoy the ride.'"

The two, who were reportedly first introduced by Hammer's friend, artist Tyler Ramsey, were married on May 22, 2010.