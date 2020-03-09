Armie Hammer Cozies Up to Rumer Willis Following Split From Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Looks like Armie Hammer may be getting back into the dating game following his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers.

The actor was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles, cozying up to Rumer Willis. The two were photographed walking arm in arm in photos obtained by Page Six.

Willis, 32, wore a striped sweater, high-waisted white pants and matching sneakers for the outing, while Hammer, 34, opted for a cool and casual hooded sweatshirt and brown slacks. Both were wearing masks to keep safe from the coronavirus.

The outing comes nearly two months after Hammer announced via Instagram that he and Chambers were calling it quits after 10 years of marriage. They share two kids together, Harper, 5, and Ford, 3.

"Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," Hammer wrote in a joint statement with Chambers. "As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time."

It appears there's no bad blood between the two, however, as Chambers publicly wished Hammer a Happy Birthday last month via Instagram Stories.

"Happy 34th birthday @armiehammer," she wrote, over a celebratory family photo. "You are loved."

On Aug. 28, Hammer's actual birthday, he also offered an update on his life post-split, sharing that he's been staying with a friend.

"This one of my best friends, Ashton. For the last 2 months or so I have lived with Ashton, worked construction with Ashton, and hiked with Ashton every day. He has been such a good friend (and boss) and has been the most supportive friend anyone could ever ask for," he posted to Instagram. "Today might be my birthday, but I just wanna say thank you to @ashtonramsey and say I love you dude."

Meanwhile, Hammer's kids are starting school in the Cayman Islands with their mom. "A couple days late and my sad signs didn’t survive the humidity or enthusiasm," Chambers wrote. "BUT, Monday marked their second week of kindergarten and pre-k IRL in GC and the first day of Zoom Kindergarten for Hops at her school in LA. Happy back-to-school, whatever that means to you! ❤️"

Hear more in the video below.