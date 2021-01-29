Armie Hammer Departs Making of ‘The Godfather’ Series Amid Controversy

Armie Hammer has departed another project amid his social media controversies. The actor is no longer set to star in the Paramount+ series, The Offer, which is about the making of The Godfather, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to Hammer and Paramount+ reps for comment.

Hammer was announced as the show's lead, set to play the role of producer Al Ruddy, last year. His exit comes weeks after he also dropped out of Jennifer Lopez's rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. Josh Duhamel is currently in talks to replace Hammer.

The Call Me By Your Name star has been in the headlines this month, and was recently compelled to issue a public apology after sharing a video to his private Instagram account showing a lingerie-clad woman whom he referred to as "Miss Cayman."

In a statement, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee said they were "very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

Hammer later issued an apology, clarifying, "The person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman... I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."

Additionally earlier this month, Hammer released another statement after DMs were leaked in which he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. Addressing the "online attacks" against him, he shared that he had decided to step down from his Shotgun Wedding role. The alleged DMs have not been confirmed to have been authored by Hammer.

"I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer said in a statement to ET at the time. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

