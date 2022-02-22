Artem Chigvintsev Returning to Dancing With the Stars: Live! Tour After Pneumonia Battle

Artem Chigvintsev is getting back out on the dance floor! The pro dancer was forced to leave the Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour after coming down with pneumonia, but is now ready to return.

Fans will be delighted to hear that a rep for the tour, which is going on until March 27, tells ET that Artem will be back performing as early as this week. This week, the tour will be in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday, and Augusta, Georgia, on Friday.

News of Artem's return comes just over a week after the DWTS pro's fiancée, Nikki Bella, gave ET an update on his health. "He's doing well. He still has pneumonia, it's crazy!" she said at the time. "He gets rescanned on Monday, so fingers crossed his lungs are better."

According to Nikki, who shares 1-year-old son Matteo with Artem, she knew something was particularly wrong when her fiancé was first battling COVID-19.

"I could just tell there was something wrong, and something more [serious], so I was like, 'He needs to see a doctor!'" she recalled. "I was the one who was like, 'We need to get him to a doctor.'"

"His cough was so deep," Nikki's sister, Brie Bella, chimed in. "And it still hasn't gone away."

Nikki added, "So, it's been scary for a while, and we're just hoping it heals because it's his lungs."

Artem now appears on the mend! For more with the dancer, check out ET's exclusive interview where he talks about DWTS and fatherhood.