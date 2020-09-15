Artem Chigvintsev Wants to Put the Mirrorball Trophy in Son Matteo's Nursery (Exclusive)

Artem Chigvintsev has big plans for this season of Dancing With the Stars. The 38-year-old dance pro has returned to the ballroom with his new partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and he already has his eye on the mirrorball trophy after Monday night's premiere.

"It went by so fast, I'll be honest with you, I don't remember parts of that performance, blackout," he teased to ET's Lauren Zima via Zoom after the show.

But though he may not have remembered all of his moves, Artem certainly has the best cheer squad -- his 1-month-old son, Matteo, and fiancée, Nikki Bella!

"When I was announced on [Good Morning America], GMA decided to give me a present so that there was a little outfit for Matteo in the shape of a mirrorball trophy with rhinestones, so he actually put it on and he was supporting this team over here," Artem, who shared a pic of the cutie on Instagram, said. "He is like, 'Go, Daddy, get 'em.'"

When it was suggested that the new parents hang Artem's possible mirrorball trophy over his son's crib, he agreed.

"I was just saying the same thing to Nicole, it's like, the only thing that is missing on the crib is the mirrorball," he quipped.

Artem and Nikki met as partners on DWTS in 2016. On Monday's premiere, Artem and Kaitlyn performed a fiery cha cha, which earned them a combined score of 20.

