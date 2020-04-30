Ashlee Simpson Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Ashlee Simpson is sharing some happy news ahead of Mother's Day!

The 35-year-old singer revealed via Instagram on Thursday that she's about to be a mom of three, as she is expecting her second child with husband Ross. The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Jagger, while Simpson shares 11-year-old son Bronx with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

Simpson announced the news with a photo of her and Ross holding up her positive Clear Blue pregnancy test.

"We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥," she captioned it. "During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future."

Ross shared the same snap to his own page, writing, "The fam is growing. ♥️ Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition."

Back in 2018, ET spoke with Simpson and Ross about the possibility of expanding their family.

"Definitely more kids in the future," Simpson said at the time. "Well, a kid, another kid."

"I want five more, she said one more," Ross added, while Simpson jumped back in to say, "I'm like, take it one at a time."

