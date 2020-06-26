Ashley Benson Is Featured on Rumored Boyfriend G-Eazy’s New Project

Ashley Benson is lending her voice to her rumored boyfriend's latest project! On Friday, G-Eazy released his new project, Everything's Strange Here, which featured Benson on one of the tracks.

The 30-year-old former Pretty Little Liars actress is featured on the song "All the Things You're Searching For," which also includes Kossisko.

The beginning of the track features Benson and G-Eazy speaking, before the latter starts rapping about a relationship.

"The best sex I ever had, I can't forget that / If I go a day without you, then I'll miss that / I'll lose my mind before I lose you, I can't risk that," he raps.

When G-Eazy, 31, shared the tracklist for his project earlier this week, he described the it as something "that encapsulates my mindset and creative inspiration over the last few months."

G-Eazy and Benson previously collaborated on his cover of Radiohead's "Creep," which was released back in April. Following Benson's May split from Cara Delevingne, she and G-Eazy were spotted out and about in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Benson brought the rapper as her date to her sister's wedding.

