Ashley Graham Shares Breastfeeding Photo of Son Isaac's New 'Standing Feeding'

Ashley Graham's adorable 9-month-old son, Isaac, has learned a new skill! The proud mom took to Instagram to share a photo of her son's new "standing feedings."

"Standing feedings are a thing now," the 32-year-old model wrote. "My big boy! He’s not walking, but crawling and pulling himself up everywhere!"

Graham also replied to several commenters who asked questions about her little guy.

One asked if Isaac also took the bottle, and Graham replied, "He does take the bottle, but not from me!"

She also described the new position as "acrobatic feeding," and added with a crying emoji that her son wants to feed "alllll damn day!"

Graham is no stranger to sharing breastfeeding photos of her son. Earlier this week she posted a throwback postpartum shot of herself with her husband, Justin Ervin, and her labor and delivery team as the newborn Isaac nursed.

Back in April she also posed while breastfeeding on her family's farm for a quarantine photo shoot for Vogue.

