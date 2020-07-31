Ashley Graham Shows Off Stretch Marks After Pregnancy in New Swimsuit Campaign

New mom Ashley Graham is back to modeling!

Seven months after giving birth to son Isaac, the 32-year-old supermodel shared photos from a bikini photo shoot she did while quarantining in Nebraska, her home state, with her family. Justin Ervin, Graham's husband and baby Isaac's father, was the photographer of the Swimsuits For All campaign.

"Some things I love: a cute bathing suit and a backyard shoot with the family! We’ve had such great time making the most of this summer in Nebraska and these suits have me feeling great for my first summer as a mommy! 👙 @swimsuitsforall 📸 @mrjustinervin," she captioned the Instagram pics.

In the first photo, Graham is posing in a floral string bikini that shows her post-pregnancy stretch marks on her stomach. The next slide is a video of the new mom in the same swimsuit, twirling for the camera to show off the look from every angle.

The final photo is a behind-the-scenes shot of Ervin taking a pic of Graham, who is smiling from ear-to-ear, in a leopard-print top and black bikini bottoms.

This isn't the first time Graham has shown off her stretch marks. Last August, she posted a close-up nude photo of herself while pregnant to the delight of her fans. "Same same but a little different," she captioned the image.

