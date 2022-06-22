Ashley Williams and Ryan Paevey Get Swept Away in Hawaiian Hallmark Romance: First Look (Exclusive)

Ashley Williams and Ryan Paevey jet off to Hawaii for the newest Hallmark romance, and only ET has the exclusive first look at their dreamy summer paradise.

Two Tickets to Paradise, which premieres Saturday on Hallmark Channel, follows two strangers, Hannah (Williams) and Josh (Paevey), who meet on what feels like the worst day of their lives. Both, it turns out, have been stood up at the altar on their respective wedding days.

While shocked and devastated, they happen to meet at the park, which turns out to be the morale boost they need to commit to taking their honeymoon vacations. They realize they are going to the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise. Seeing the futility in fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help learn from one other to enjoy their vacations.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the "Summer Nights" movie, Josh surprises Hannah with one of the things on her Hawaii bucket list: drinking a fresh fruity drink from a coconut. But once she checks that off her list, Hannah is stumped on what else to do since she's done everything on her list.

"I'm kind of out of things on my list," Hannah admits.

"Guess you better delete it then," Josh flirts back, hoping their day's adventure isn't over.

"Delete what?" she asks.

"The list," he replies. "You've already proved you can go off-course. Now you just gotta do it for good."

When she turns down his suggestion, he says it's "a crutch." "You know you don't need it, not for everything," Josh assures her.

But she has a hard time coming around to the idea, asking, "Why does that sound so impossible?"

Will she eventually get there?

Check out an exclusive first look photo from the movie below.

Crown Media

Two Tickets to Paradise premieres Saturday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

