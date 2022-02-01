Ashton Kutcher Catches Mila Kunis Breaking Dry January

Ashton Kutcher is calling out his wife. On the last day of January, the 43-year-old actor took to Instagram to reveal that Mila Kunis was putting a stop to their month-long abstinence from alcohol a day early.

"It's still dry January and Mila and I have been doing dry January, and I think she's breaking dry January right now," Kutcher whispered in a video, before making his way to the kitchen and asking his wife, "Baby, what are you doing?"

Kunis, 38, denied she was doing anything at first, but soon admitted, "I'm making a cocktail."

"Oh, you don't say?" Kutcher quipped in response, before informing his better half, "Um, baby, it's still dry January."

"Nope," Kunis insisted, as her Bartesian-made cocktail neared completion. "I work off of the Lunar calendar, so it's wet February for me right now. Don't worry about it."

In the caption, Kutcher seemed equally happy to put the month behind him, writing, "Cheers to #dryjanuary coming to a close!!"

When ET spoke with Kunis last September, the actress revealed how she and Kutcher juggle their busy careers and their two kids, Dimitri, 5, and Wyatt, 7.

"We tag team!" Kunis said of herself and Kutcher. "We never work at the same time, and we only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home."