Ashton Kutcher Is Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Running Speed in Joint Peloton Workout: 'You Don't Even Run!'

"Excitement level, I'm at, like, 11 today. My friend, Kim, is here. I'm really, really stoked to have a conversation with her," Ashton says, before noting to Kim, "You don't even run."

"I do not," she confirms.

Without putting any of her long blonde hair up, Kim then shows that despite not having a background as a runner, she is still giving the workout her all.

"You are literally running a seven-minute mile pace. What's happening right now?" Kutcher asks, breathless. "I don't even understand."

Kim, who is known for her intensive workouts, later says that she plans to incorporate running into her routines in the future.

"I think this is what I'm missing in my workout," she says. "So it's been inspiring and a little bit life changing on how I'm going to move forward with my routine."

The episode will be featured on the Peloton Tread and the Peloton app on Sept. 6.

ET spoke exclusively with Kutcher about the series and how his focus on running has changed his body.

“The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I’ve lost about 12 pounds,” he recently told ET, while noting that “my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive.”

Kutcher is participating in the marathon as a way to raise money and awareness for Thorn, which is celebrating its 10th year of building technology to defend children from sexual exploitation and eliminate child sexual abuse material from the internet.

“The marathon itself is an elevating opportunity for the work that we have been doing for over a decade with Thorn," he said. "A chance to show the folks that have been working so hard to make our vision reality, that I’m in it with them and willing to go to the last mile.”

Our Future Selves With Ashton Kutcher premiered Aug. 30 on Peloton Tread and the Peloton app and will be released over 10 weeks, leading up to the marathon on Nov. 6.