Athleta Face Masks: Cloth Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Sportswear brand Athleta has a line of cloth face masks -- including an option designed for active lifestyles. Just like its sister companies Gap and Old Navy, Athleta has begun selling reusable masks for adults and children, in addition to a selection of comfy at-home essentials.

You can stand out from the crowd when you grab a pack of these fashionable everyday face masks from Athleta, only $24 when you use code AP192CA4T2. This code will work with most of the items on the Athleta site, not just face masks, to get you 20% off one item in your cart.

There are two kinds of Athleta masks -- Made to Move and Everyday -- and both are soft, breathable, lightweight and available in packs of multiples.

As their name implies, the Athleta Made to Move masks are designed for days when you're more active. These machine-washable face masks are made with a breathable soft-cotton liner and come in an assortment of five colors, perfect for an entire week of use. They include a filter pocket and an interchangeable head strap to alleviate pressure on the back of your ears -- just attach the strap to the elastic ear loops and position it wherever it's most comfortable, whether that's at the nape of your neck, the crown of your head or wrapped around your ponytail. The Athleta Everyday masks are more straightforward, with a lightweight outer layer and two inner layers made of soft, breathable cotton.

According to Athleta's website, the company is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to a major healthcare organization in support of frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Below, shop both styles of Athleta face masks in adult and kids' sizes.

Athleta face masks for adults:

Athleta face masks for girls: